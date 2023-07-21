First Alert Forecast: Calming for the weekend!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain and storms are expected for the morning drive mainly for the area along the Tennessee and Alabama line.

There will be a dry time during the mid-day, but more rain and thunderstorms will develop late afternoon and early evening.

Keep that umbrella handy if you have plans this evening, any storm could still produce heavy rain and gusty winds today, but the overall severe threat is low. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s

Morning lows Saturday will fall to the mid-60s. This weekend looks much drier. Expect lots of sunshine with highs staying below average in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s. An isolated shower can’t totally be ruled out, but most if not all of the area stays dry.

NEXT WEEK

We heat back up heading into next week. Temperatures will be back into the low 90s for the early half of next week. There will be a small chance of rain each day, but most everyone will stay dry.

