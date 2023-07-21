Ex-network investigative journalist pleads guilty to child pornography charges

FILE - This image provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows James Gordon Meek in...
FILE - This image provided by the Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows James Gordon Meek in his booking photo on Jan. 31, 2023, in Alexandria, Va. Meek, a former investigative journalist for ABC News, pleaded guilty Friday, July 21, 2023, to federal child pornography charges.(Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A former investigative journalist for ABC News pleaded guilty Friday to federal child pornography charges.

James Gordon Meek, 53, of Arlington, Virginia, admitted in U.S. District Court in Alexandria that he illegally possessed and transported child pornography. He covered national security issues for the network until he resigned last year.

Court papers indicate the investigation began when the FBI received a tip from Dropbox about videos showing the sexual abuse of children in an account associated with Meek.

As part of a plea agreement, Meek admitted he used an iPhone to exchange child pornography, including a video showing the sexual abuse of an infant, during a chat session with two other individuals.

An FBI affidavit indicates that agents founds dozens of child pornography images and videos when they searched Meek’s home last year, going back to at least 2014.

The affidavit says evidence was also seized showing Meek used Snapchat and other apps to pressure minors into sending him sexually explicit images, and that Meek sometimes portrayed himself as a girl in some of those communications. Those allegations are not explicitly referenced in his plea deal.

Meek’s lawyer had unsuccessfully argued that the evidence was obtained illegally and should have been tossed out. The plea deal preserves Meek’s right to pursue an appeal to have the evidence dismissed.

Failing a successful appeal on the search-and-seizure issue, Meek will be sentenced in September and faces up to 40 years in prison, though a maximum sentence is unlikely. One of the charges carries a five-year mandatory minimum.

Meek joined ABC News’ Washington bureau as an investigative producer in 2013. He previously worked for the New York Daily News and also served as senior counterterrorism adviser and investigator for the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security.

Meek’s abrupt resignation and the FBI search of his home prompted erroneous speculation last year that he had been targeted for his work as a journalist.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

Latest News

FILE - Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second...
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
Wilson Co. commissioner charged with DUI, possession of weapon, police say
Wilson County commissioner charged with DUI
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Road rage investigation underway in Williamson County
Chris Stapleton has announced an upcoming album and released a new single.
Chris Stapleton announces 5th studio album titled ‘Higher,’ releases first single ‘White Horse’
Lawmakers in the Senate are trying to strengthen the nation’s centralized reporting system for...
Teens Targeted: Lawmakers push for bipartisan legislation to combat sextortion cases