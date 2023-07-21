Crye-Leike donates backpacks filled with school supplies to nonprofit agency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A sign we’re getting close to the start of another school year – a lot of backpacks.

Crye-Leike Realtors collected backpacks on Thursday and filled them with school supplies.

Youth Villages, a nonprofit agency, will give the backpacks to kids across Middle Tennessee.

“It hits them at home and their heart, and they know it’s going to a good cause, and everybody just loves it,” Jason Murphy, Administrative Manager, Crye-Leike Realtors, said.

The real estate company said it has been collecting backpacks for over a decade.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.