Covenant families start new nonprofits

Parents are praying each morning for every legislator by name to pass “firearm reform” laws in the upcoming special session.
Parents, staff and survivors of the Covenant school shooting are calling on lawmakers to act.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Parents, staff and survivors of The Covenant School shooting are calling on lawmakers to act. They are part of the newly-formed nonprofits, Covenant Families for Brighter Tomorrows and Covenant Families Action Fund.

Over the next month, the parents have their sights set on the Capitol. They are praying every morning for every legislator by name to pass “firearm reform” laws in the upcoming special session.

Parents like David Teague don’t want guns to get into the wrong hands.

“Seeing police body camera footage of officers bravely clearing my child’s classroom jarred me and deepened my resolve,” Teague said.

They said they have had around 30 meetings with lawmakers so far.

The parents are asking to strengthen order of protection laws and the background check system. They also want a law passed to require secure storage of all firearms.

“My hope is that through education and legislative advocacy, we can bring beauty through these ashes to honor the lives lost,” parent Sarah Neumann said.

Gov. Bill Lee’s office has not yet made the formal call for the session, but said in a May news release that it would start on Aug. 21.

