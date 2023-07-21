Clarksville Police investigating crash involving pedestrian on Providence Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Providence Boulevard on Thursday night, Clarksville Police reported.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Providence Boulevard near Red River Bridge. Both northbound and southbound lanes were closed during the investigation.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was transported to Tennova Healthcare. The person’s condition is unknown.

The Clarksville Police crash unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact CPD at 931-648-0656.

