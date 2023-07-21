Chris Stapleton announces 5th studio album titled ‘Higher,’ releases first single ‘White Horse’

Chris Stapleton has announced an upcoming album and released a new single.
Chris Stapleton has announced an upcoming album and released a new single.(Photo provided by Circle)
By Megan Grisham and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Circle/Gray News) - It looks like the secret is out! Chris Stapleton is gearing up for the release of his fifth studio album, “Higher.”

Fans can now pre-order “Higher,” which will mark his first studio release since 2020.

“Higher” is scheduled for release on November 10, with a 14-song tracklist.

His first single off the new album, “White Horse,” was also released Friday.

Back in November 2020, he dropped his fourth studio album, “Starting Over,” under the Mercury Nashville label. This album went on to achieve great recognition, winning Best Country Album at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Chris Stapleton’s “Higher” tracklist:

1. What Am I Gonna Do

2. South Dakota

3. Trust

4. It Takes A Woman

5. The Fire

6. Think I’m In Love With You

7. Loving You On My Mind

8. White Horse

9. Higher

10. The Bottom

11. The Day I Die

12. Crosswind

13. Weight Of Your World

14. Mountains On My Mind

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. https://www.circleallaccess.com/

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

Latest News

FILE - Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second...
The Trump Organization and former fixer Michael Cohen settle his lawsuit over unpaid legal bills
Wilson Co. commissioner charged with DUI, possession of weapon, police say
Wilson County commissioner charged with DUI
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Road rage investigation underway in Williamson County
Lawmakers in the Senate are trying to strengthen the nation’s centralized reporting system for...
Teens Targeted: Lawmakers push for bipartisan legislation to combat sextortion cases