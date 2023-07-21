First Alert Forecast: Another round of thunderstorms overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A nice break from thunderstorms for the evening but more storms are on the way for some areas.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Tonight will be warm and muggy. Through the overnight another round of thunderstorms will develop across the southwest corner of Middle Tennessee. Damaging wind will be the greatest threat. The low will be in the low to mid 70s.

Rain and storms are expected for the morning drive mainly for the area along the Tennessee and Alabama line. There will be a dry time during the mid-day, but more rain and thunderstorms will develop late afternoon and early evening. Storm chances are greatest along the southern portion of the mid-state.Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

More severe storms are possible across southern Middle Tennessee. (WSMV)

THE WEEKEND LOOKS GOOD:

Morning lows Saturday will fall to the mid-60s. This weekend looks much drier. Expect lots of sunshine with highs staying below average in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s. An isolated shower is possible..

NEXT WEEK:

We heat back up heading into next week. Temperatures will be back into the low 90s for the early half of next week. There will be a small chance of rain each day, but most everyone will stay dry.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.