Truck thief caught following foot chase through Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville officers arrested a teenager who reportedly stole a luxury truck in Brentwood and then led officers on a chase Wednesday night in the Bordeaux area.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Dodge Ram TRX was stolen from Global Motorsports in Brentwood on Sunday, July 16. The Brentwood Police Department notified MNPD about the theft and the vehicle may be in Davidson County.

MNPD detectives were working another case on Wednesday, July 19, when they happened upon the stolen TRX parked in a lot, the report states. They watched the truck and were attempting to verify the vehicle identification number when a white sedan pulled up and blocked the detective’s vehicle in the parking spot. A man, later identified as 18-year-old Derril Armstrong, jumped out of the passenger side of the sedan, entered the TRX, and drove off at a high rate of speed.

Detectives pursued Armstrong in the truck until he came to a stop on Mexico Drive and fled on foot. The report states that Armstrong ran through a few yards before crawling into the crawl space of a home to hide.

Armstrong refused to acknowledge multiple commands to exit the crawl space on his own, police said, so a K-9 was deployed to assist in taking him into custody. The officers reported that Armstrong continued to resist and held onto a support beam to avoid the K-9, forcing officers to enter the crawl space.

Once Armstrong was placed under arrest, a search of the TRX produced a stolen Glock 9mm from Franklin, Kentucky, and another stolen firearm from Nashville International Airport, according to the arrest report.

Armstrong is charged with vehicle theft, two counts of firearm theft, assaulting an officer, and evading arrest. He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond.

