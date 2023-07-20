Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot

The lucky ticket was purchased at J Market at 800 East Main Street in Waverly.
Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) – While the massive $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot wasn’t purchased in Tennessee, one lucky winner in Waverly did win a $50,000 prize.

The Waverly lottery player matched four of five white balls, plus the red Powerball to win $50,000, according to the Tennessee lottery. You must match all five white balls, plus the red Powerball to win the jackpot.

The lucky ticket was purchased at J Market at 800 East Main Street in Waverly. No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The billion-dollar, jackpot-winning ticket was sold in California. The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were: white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and red Powerball 24. The winner can choose either the total jackpot paid out in yearly increments or a $558.1 million lump sum before taxes.

The game’s odds are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the lottery. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball in November.

