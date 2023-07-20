Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

The teenager was found dead Wednesday night in the Berkley Hills apartment complex.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Madison.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Wednesday night in Madison.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found 18-year-old Luis Arita-Vasquez near a picnic table with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to look for suspects and investigate what led to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding threat
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing her 12-year-old son Esteban.
Shelbyville mom tied up 12-year-old son before strangling him to death, police say

Latest News

Mayor responds to new Jason Aldean music video
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Nashville father charged after child found wandering alone for 5th time
Fort Campbell High School Football team helps at Fort Care grocery distribution
Fort Campbell High School football team helps at Fort Care grocery distribution