Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead Wednesday night in Madison.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found 18-year-old Luis Arita-Vasquez near a picnic table with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to look for suspects and investigate what led to the shooting.

