Suspects charged with murdering Mya Fuller plead not guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The three suspects charged with murdering Mya Fuller have all plead not guilty in Wilson County court on Thursday morning.

The suspects are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder:

21-year-old Taiyana Tipton - First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping, first-degree murder (premeditated), and abuse of a corpse.

20-year-old Ty’Shawne Bowles - Tipton’s brother - First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, kidnapping, and first-degree murder (premeditated).

20-year-old La’Myra Pipkins - First-degree murder in perpetration of a kidnapping, and kidnapping.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Fuller died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. She had fractures in her ribs, a fractured left femur and a bullet in her pelvis. Fuller’s body was found decomposing and no gun was found at the scene.

“The clothing has several holes, some of which are concerning for bullet holes. It appears that Ms. Fuller was shot at least twice, with injury to the ribs and the leg and recovery of one bullet,” the report stated.

Fuller also had no sign of drugs or alcohol in her system.

“Postmortem toxicology testing of the muscle tissue is negative for drugs and alcohol,” the report says.

According to investigators, Fuller had been working an event at Geodis Park and later disappeared. She was last seen near a restaurant off Antioch Pike in July 2022. Her body was found days later off of a rural road in Wilson County.

