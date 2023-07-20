Strong storms topple trees, knock out power

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong thunderstorms moved into Middle Tennessee around noon Thursday and hit counties just north of Nashville.

Winds were estimated to reach 50 to 70 mph and brought down power lines and trees across the region.

Splintered branches sat among smashed roof shingles at a Hendersonville home that had two large trees crush the garage. Owner Clifford Russ said his wife was home when it happened, but she was thankfully not hurt.

“She’s a little shook up,” Russ said. “It looks pretty bad, but I guess that is why you have insurance, to take care of problems like this. We’ll get it squared away.”

Across town, the cleanup process is barely underway from Wednesday’s storms that brought flooding to the region.

Patrick Waddell has been driving from house to house as fast as possible to give out estimates and schedule people for repairs to be made with Kaily’s Tree Service. It’s been like this since early July when strong storms hit the Nashville area multiple days in a row.

“For trees, it can be worse sometimes for straight line winds than tornadoes,” Waddell said. “They are just constantly blowing in one direction. Once you see winds get over 50 miles per hour, we start seeing this like we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks.”

He said homeowners need to check for trees that are damaged or starting to rot and have them removed before they fall in a storm. Tree crews are expecting even more downed trees in the coming days with more rain and wind in the forecast.

“We do have very saturated ground, so we have a lot of trees that just uproot,” Waddell said. “Sometimes you’ll see a root ball sticking up in the air 10 or 15 foot tall depending on how big the tree is. They just cause a lot of damage. Mother nature doesn’t have any sympathy when that happens.”

