Storms causing power outages across Middle Tennessee

Note: These outage numbers are subject to change.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Storms are rolling through Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, causing power outages for many households across the area.

Here are the outage latest numbers from utility companies across the state:

Nashville Electric Service: About 7,100 customers

Middle Tennessee Electric: About 5,000 customers

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation: About 4,000 customers

Note: These outage numbers are subject to change.

Flight concerns and cancelations

For the latest information regarding general flight cancellation concerns, visit flight aware’s website. For status information on a specific flight, visit BNA’s website and provide a flight number.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding threat
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing her 12-year-old son Esteban.
Shelbyville mom tied up 12-year-old son before strangling him to death, police say

Latest News

Mayor responds to new Jason Aldean music video
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Teenager found shot to death in Madison, police say
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
Tennessee lottery player just misses winning $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Nashville father charged after child found wandering alone for 5th time