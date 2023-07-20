Storms causing power outages across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Storms are rolling through Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon, causing power outages for many households across the area.

Here are the outage latest numbers from utility companies across the state:

Nashville Electric Service: About 7,100 customers

Middle Tennessee Electric: About 5,000 customers

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation: About 4,000 customers

Note: These outage numbers are subject to change.

Flight concerns and cancelations

For the latest information regarding general flight cancellation concerns, visit flight aware’s website. For status information on a specific flight, visit BNA’s website and provide a flight number.

