Stateside Kitchen’s Crab Cake Recipe

3lbs Jumbo lump crab meat (squeeze juice out of can)

1 cup Whole Grain mustard

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

3T Lemon Juice

2 ribs celery small dice

2 cups Panko Breadcrumbs

2t White Pepper

Salt to taste

3in ring mold

-Combine all ingredients except crab meat into mixing bowl and mix well

-Once ingredients are mixed, lightly fold in crab meat so it is still in lumps

-After crab is folded in, cook small piece of mixture to test flavor and add salt to taste if needed

- Once mixture is ready, firmly press into 3in ring mold.

-Should yield 18-20 crab cakes

