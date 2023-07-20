Stateside Kitchen’s Crab Cake Recipe
3lbs Jumbo lump crab meat (squeeze juice out of can)
1 cup Whole Grain mustard
1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
3T Lemon Juice
2 ribs celery small dice
2 cups Panko Breadcrumbs
2t White Pepper
Salt to taste
3in ring mold
-Combine all ingredients except crab meat into mixing bowl and mix well
-Once ingredients are mixed, lightly fold in crab meat so it is still in lumps
-After crab is folded in, cook small piece of mixture to test flavor and add salt to taste if needed
- Once mixture is ready, firmly press into 3in ring mold.
-Should yield 18-20 crab cakes
