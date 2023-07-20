Semi hauling thousands of gallons of water overturns off I-40

The tractor-trailer was exiting onto 28th Avenue when it lost control and rolled off the ramp.
The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police and crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are working to clear a semi-truck that crashed while exiting the interstate in North Nashville on Thursday morning.

According to personnel at the scene, a tractor-trailer hauling thousands of gallons of water was driving down the 28th Avenue exit ramp from I-40 when it lost control and rolled onto its side. The semi came to rest in a drainage culvert alongside the exit ramp.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The exit ramp is closed while MNPD investigates the crash and for the semi to be towed away. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate routes.

