Semi hauling 40,000 gallons of water overturns off I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police and crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation are working to clear a semi-truck that crashed while exiting the interstate in North Nashville on Thursday morning.

According to personnel at the scene, a tractor-trailer hauling approximately 40,000 gallons of water was driving down the 28th Avenue exit ramp from I-40 when it lost control and rolled onto its side. The semi came to rest in a drainage culvert alongside the exit ramp.

The driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The exit ramp is closed while MNPD investigates the crash and for the semi to be towed away. Commuters are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.