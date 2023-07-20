Restoration begins for community after flooding in Mayfield, Kentucky

Mayfield area still rebuilding after EF-4 tornado in December 2021.
Flood waters surround Independent Bible Methodist Church in Pryorsburg, Kentucky, on Wednesday.
Flood waters surround Independent Bible Methodist Church in Pryorsburg, Kentucky, on Wednesday.(Photo submitted)
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - The Pryorsburg Market store owner Joe Currin, along with his wife and daughter, spent hours pushing water out of their family-owned business.

More than eight inches of rain covered the area of Mayfield and Pryorsburg, Kentucky, Wednesday.

Currin used a red shovel to push water out of his store along with using a few fans to try to dry the wet ground. He’s owned the business for two years and would have never expected this area to flood.

“We lost some candy bars, potato chips, and I hope we didn’t lose our air conditioner because right now it’s not keeping cool,” said Currin as he showed a WSMV4 crew around the store.

Surveillance video, both inside and outside, captured the large amount of rainfall for hours at the market.

Inside the store, surveillance video shows the water rising coming through the front door and items can be seen floating around.

“Some of the cases in here. It even floated stuff around inside of the cooler here,” Currin said after opening the door to the store’s freezer.

Several homes, local businesses and roadways were covered in water. By the afternoon, the water receded and more people came out to access the damage.

“It was a terrible rain. I heard it all last night. I’ve never heard it rain that hard before. Man, it was rough,” Currin said.

Mayfield and its surrounding areas are no strangers to devastation after a tornado ripped through the area in December 2021. Now, this community is dealing with ravishing floodwaters and the damage that’s left.

“We had COVID. We could hardly keep people working, then we had the tornado hit and now we’ve got a flood. I don’t know what much is left to happen to us,” Currin said.

Pastor Stephen Boyken was asked to use his church building as a place of refuge. He noticed no one was coming by so he went out into the community offering assistance to the community members whose home flooded. Wednesday afternoon Boyken stopped by the Independent Bible Methodist Church to check on a fellow pastor after the main church and multi-purpose building flooded.

“It’s affected so many people in our community. It’s brought back a lot of memories, a lot of feelings, and what we’re trying to do is just encourage people during this season that God is not finished with our story and that he has a plan for everyone,” said Boyken.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester. Esteban...
‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother
Severe storms are possible across most of the Mid-State this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather, flood threat today

Latest News

A car is stuck in the portion of Johnnie Road washed out and collapsed from flash flooding in...
Flash flood emergency issued in Graves County; shelter available
East Broadway in Mayfield, Ky. is closed and covered with flood water. This is just west of...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to help Mayfield, other communities affected by flooding
Homes and businesses in Pryorsburg, Kentucky, were flooded after record rainfall on Wednesday...
Graves County homes flooded by 3 feet of water
If you live in a flood zone, you will be required to have flood insurance.
Insurance tips if your home is flooded