Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night in Madison.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot at a picnic table near the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to look for suspects and what led to the shooting.

