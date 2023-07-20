Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison

The shooting occurred Wednesday night in the Berkley Hills apartment complex.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Madison.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Wednesday night in Madison.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot at a picnic table near the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to look for suspects and what led to the shooting.

