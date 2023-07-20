PHOTOS: Storms, fallen trees damage homes in Middle Tennessee

Strong storms came through Middle Tennessee on Thursday. No injuries have been reported so far.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Storms rolled through the Mid State Thursday afternoon, knocking down trees, powerlines and causing damage to some homes.

WSMV4 viewers submitted videos and pictures of the wind howling and damage across Middle Tennessee. No injuries have been reported so far.

Here are a few of the submissions:

HENDERSONVILLE

A tree fell on a home on Indian Lake Road. The homeowner told WSMV4 the house is fine, but the garage is destroyed. Trees have also fallen onto powerlines, causing outages for residents in the area. Several roads are closed in the area. Residents are urged to use caution.

A tree fell onto a house in Hendersonville during Thursday afternoon's storms.
A tree fell onto a house in Hendersonville during Thursday afternoon's storms.(WSMV/Jason Clouse)
Tree fell on powerlines in Hendersonville.
Tree fell on powerlines in Hendersonville.(WSMV/Brendan Tierney)

GALLATIN

In this video submitted by Autumn Sluder, strong winds and rain can heard howling through Gallatin.

MT. JULIET

Strong winds made their way through Mt. Juliet Thursday afternoon, causing minor damage.

Tree branches broken in Mt. Juliet
Tree branches broken in Mt. Juliet(WSMV/Brent Thompson)

NASHVILLE

This tree fell on powerlines at Harding Pike and Highway 100 in the Belle Meade area. About 9,000 Nashville Electric Services customers were without power during the peak of Thursday’s storms.

A downed tree on Harding Pike and Highway 100 in the Belle Meade area.
A downed tree on Harding Pike and Highway 100 in the Belle Meade area.(Submitted)

LEBANON

This video submitted by Amanda Kay Michalek shows strong winds blowing through Lebanon on Thursday.

Submitted by Amanda Kay Michalek

GREENBRIER

WSMV4 spotted a tree that fell on a house in Greenbrier on Thursday.

Tree on house in Greenbrier
Tree on house in Greenbrier(WSMV)

