NES to replace 55,000 streetlights with LED bulbs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Soon Nashville Electric Service will instantly know when to replace a streetlight.

Under the current system, someone has to report the outage on HubNashville.

With the new system, LED bulbs the city is getting will come with fixtures that send out an alert when a light is out.

NES will replace 55,000 streetlights with LED bulbs. NES is replacing the old, high-pressure sodium bulbs. LED bulbs use less energy and they last longer.

“We’re going to see a longer run time before there’s a failure, and again, with that smart photo cell, it’s going to allow us to much more efficiently identify outages, but also be able to more quickly respond to those outages by getting crews out there to update those streetlights,” Kendra Abkowitz, Mayor John Cooper’s Sustainability Chief, said.

The city said it will start replacing the lights immediately, but it will take five years to replace all 55,000 lights.

