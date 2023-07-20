Nashville Fire Department warns of unlicensed fire inspector

The unlicensed inspector tends to target businesses owned by people who do not speak English as their first language, the department said.
The Nashville Fire Department is warning residents and business owners of Wesley Shaw, 63, of...
The Nashville Fire Department is warning residents and business owners of Wesley Shaw, 63, of Tennessee Fire Specialty Systems.(NFD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department’s Fire Marshal’s office is warning business owners of an unlicensed fire inspector allegedly taking people’s money for bogus inspections.

Wesley Shaw, 63, of “Tennessee Fire Specialty Systems,” took payment to perform fire system inspections or installations at restaurants in Nashville without having the proper license to perform the inspections, according to NFD.

“The customers who have used his service are not in compliance with required inspections for their businesses,” the fire department said in a media release.

The most recent incident involved a restaurant where a restaurant hood cleaning service reported not being able to access the system’s fans. An NFD fire inspector discovered The Fire Marshal’s Office had no record of the owner or manager of the restaurant, the release said.

Upon further inspection, the fire inspector found that the hood system was not compliant with the current fire code. A tag on the extinguishment system showed that the system had been serviced in June 2022 by Tennessee Fire Specialty Systems and Shaw, according to the fire department.

This put the restaurant employees and customers at risk if the hood system did not activate, the department said.

Shaw has a lengthy history of this illegal activity in the Alabama and Middle Tennessee area, according to fire officials. In 2018, Shelbyville police charged him with seven counts of criminal simulation and criminal impersonation for performing unlicensed inspections at restaurants in Shelbyville, according to the release.

Shaw tends to target businesses owned by people who do not speak English as their first language, the department said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office warns businesses that if they have used his service, they should inform the Fire Marshal’s Office and report him to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

