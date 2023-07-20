Nashville father charged after child found wandering alone for 5th time

It’s unknown how long the child was alone Wednesday, police said.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A father was arrested Wednesday after police say his toddler was found roaming around his apartment complex naked and alone.

Masson C. Fowler, 22, is charged with neglecting a child under the age of eight. Police said the child, born in 2019, was found by the apartment complex staff standing next to a pool by the leasing office.

Responding officers were familiar with the child because they had responded to the Highlands Apartments four times before the latest incident, according to an arrest report. Incidents were reported on June 2, June 24, July 5 and July 14, according to dispatch records. It’s unknown how long the child was alone Wednesday.

Police said Fowler, who was previously cited for child endangerment, said the child was “smart enough” to escape the apartment by unlocking the door himself, according to the report. However, officers said there wasn’t a way for the child to reach the lock.

The apartment was in poor condition, with a fly infestation and a pot of water with used cigarettes, according to police.

Fowler was arrested and booked into Metro jail.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

