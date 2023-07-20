MNPD honors officer on anniversary of her death in the line of duty

Dedman was helping a motorist on I-40 near Stewarts Ferry Pike when she was struck and killed.
Today marked 19 years since Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman lost her life on Interstate 40.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman lost her life in the line of duty.

She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 near Stewarts Ferry Pike when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Metro Police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.

Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a...
Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a tractor trailer on I-40 while helping a motorist on July 19, 2004.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said they are honoring the sacrifice Dedman made on July 19, 2004.

Police remind drivers to slow down when cars are pulled over on the shoulder.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding threat
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’
Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing her 12-year-old son Esteban.
Shelbyville mom tied up 12-year-old son before strangling him to death, police say

Latest News

Renderings released of 'Tanger Nashville'
NES will be replacing the sodium bulbs in streetlights with LED lights.
NES to replace 55,000 streetlights with LED bulbs
Gov. Lee on schools going without SRO's
A man was killed in a shooting at the Berkley Hills apartments in Madison on Wednesday night.
Police investigating deadly shooting in Madison