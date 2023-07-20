MNPD honors officer on anniversary of her death in the line of duty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman lost her life in the line of duty.

She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 near Stewarts Ferry Pike when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Metro Police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.

Metro Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman was killed in the line of duty when she was struck by a tractor trailer on I-40 while helping a motorist on July 19, 2004. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said they are honoring the sacrifice Dedman made on July 19, 2004.

Police remind drivers to slow down when cars are pulled over on the shoulder.

The MNPD remembers Officer Christy Jo Dedman who, at age 34, lost her life in service to our city 19 years ago this evening when she was struck & killed by a tractor-trailer on I-40 while assisting a stranded motorist. In her memory, pls #slowdown & #moreover for 1st responders. pic.twitter.com/L4FNKxA3Gg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.