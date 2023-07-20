MNPD honors officer on anniversary of her death in the line of duty
Dedman was helping a motorist on I-40 near Stewarts Ferry Pike when she was struck and killed.
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman lost her life in the line of duty.
She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 near Stewarts Ferry Pike when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.
Metro Police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.
Police said they are honoring the sacrifice Dedman made on July 19, 2004.
Police remind drivers to slow down when cars are pulled over on the shoulder.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.