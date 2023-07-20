Man convicted of killing 4-month-old daughter while under the influence of fentanyl

The 4-month-old baby died at the hospital and she was the daughter of Craddock, police said.
Lebanon Police, TN
Lebanon Police, TN(LPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Wilson County jury has found a man guilty of felony first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect and simple possession of fentanyl, according to Lebanon Police.

Police said multiple agencies responded to the Travel Inn on Murfreesboro Road in April 2021 to find an unresponsive Jesse Wayne Craddock and an unresponsive infant. Both were taken to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.

The 4-month-old baby died at the hospital and she was the daughter of Craddock. Police said the girl was left in Craddock’s care while the mother was at work.

An autopsy, as well as other investigative findings, revealed the baby died from asphyxiation, police said. Investigators were able to determine that Craddock fell on top of the girl while under the influence of fentanyl.

“The Lebanon Police Department is pleased with the verdict that was handed down today and we appreciate ALL agencies that assisted us in achieving this verdict,” LPD said.

FOR IMMEDIATE MEDIA RELEASE: July 20th 2023 From the desk of Chief Mike Justice Following a 4-day trial, A Wilson...

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Thursday, July 20, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing her 12-year-old son Esteban.
Shelbyville mom tied up 12-year-old son before strangling him to death, police say
WSMV forecast
First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding threat

Latest News

Turkeys take cover during storms in Robertson County
WSMV4's morning crew makes a cameo on The Today Show
Three suspects charged in Mya Fuller's murder pleaded not guilty
Storms, fallen trees damage houses in Middle Tennessee