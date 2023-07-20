Graves County homes flooded by 3 feet of water

PRYORSBURG, Ky. (WSMV) - Multiple homes and buildings along U.S. Highway 45 in Pryorsburg were flooded by heavy rains Wednesday.

Early estimates suggest Pryorsburg and the neighboring city of Mayfield saw the most rainfall over a 24-hour period in the state’s history. Almost seven inches of rain - a record for July single-day rainfall and second-most in history - was recorded at the National Weather Service office in Paducah.

By Wednesday morning, Debbie Travis was standing in three feet of water in her home along Highway 45.

“It’s devastating. That’s the only word that can come close, just devastation,” Travis said. “When you walk through your house and you literally have water to your knees, there’s no words for that.”

Across from her, Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church was flooded.

By Wednesday evening, the flood waters were slowly receding.

“We were hoping and praying it wouldn’t come to this, but the heavens opened up and here we are,” Pastor Mickey Fowler said. “We fretted all night. My wife didn’t sleep at all last night.”

Travis is now waiting for the waters to retreat from her home so she can get inside and assess the damage. Right now, she knows most of her possessions were destroyed.

“I’ve raised my children in that house. All of their memories are in that house,” Travis said. “I’ve got pictures in there. My daughter just realized her ultrasound and baby’s birth certificate are in there. They were in the bottom drawer of the dresser. Too late.”

The flood comes a year and a half after an EF-4 tornado tore through the middle of Mayfield, killing more than 50 in Western Kentucky.

“Ever since December 10, it’s h it everybody hard and I think it spooks everybody every time it rains, or the weather gets bad. We never know what to expect here in Mayfield,” Kyron Baker said.

His House Ministries in Mayfield opened Wednesday morning as a temporary shelter for anyone who needed to evacuate. As of Wednesday evening, everyone who sought shelter at the church had found a place to stay, the church said.

