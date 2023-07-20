Fort Campbell High School football team helps at Fort Care grocery distribution

The head coach of the football team, said the students loved helping so much, they agreed to help at the rest of the distribution events.
Fort Campbell High School Football team helps at Fort Care grocery distribution
Fort Campbell High School Football team helps at Fort Care grocery distribution
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WSMV) - Fort Campbell High School Football students helped serve several hundred Fort Campbell Soldiers, military families and veterans alongside Fort Care on Tuesday, July 18.

The students helped give away honor package grocery giveaways at the Oak Grove Equestrian Center.

According to the head coach of the Fort Campbell Football team, Steve Conner, the team loved helping Fort Care serve so much, they agreed to help at the rest of the food distribution events, according to a representative with Fort Care.

