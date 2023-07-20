First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms cause wind damage and flooding

Flood Watch remains in effect until 6:00 P.M.
WSMV forecast
WSMV forecast
By Melanie Layden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many parts of the Midstate continue to see showers and strong storms today, and with the ground already saturated, flooding could be an issue for some spots through this evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 6:00 P.M. for many counties along and north of I-40. After yesterday and this morning’s rain, this could lead to ponding or flooding in many areas. Some storms could be on the strong side, too. Heavy downpours and gusty wind should be expected. Damaging wind gusts have already brought several trees and power lines down across many counties. Rain should clear out late this afternoon into early evening, but flooding problems could continue into tonight.

Flood Watch until 6:00 P.M.
Flood Watch until 6:00 P.M.(none)

A little more rain is expected again Friday, so flooding could continue to be an issue into tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows fall to the mid-60s.

This weekend looks much drier. Expect lots of sunshine with highs staying below average in the mid-80s with lows in the mid-60s.

We heat back up heading into next week. Temperatures will be back into the low 90s for the early half of next week. There will be a small chance of rain each day, but most everyone will stay dry.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall
Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing her 12-year-old son Esteban.
Shelbyville mom tied up 12-year-old son before strangling him to death, police say
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Flash flooding threat

Latest News

WSMV forecast
Thursday morning First Alert forecast
Flood Watch until Thursday 12 A.M.
First Alert Forecast: Flood Watch Through Thursday Morning
Driving in a flash flood
Showers and storms continue through early afternoon with some clearing later in the day.
First Alert Forecast: Some Clearing Later Today