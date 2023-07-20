First Alert Weather Day: More rain/storms could lead to more flooding

Flood Watch remains in effect until Noon.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many parts of the Midstate will see more showers and storms this morning into the afternoon. With already saturated ground, flooding could be an issue for some spots through this afternoon.

A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon today for many counties along and north of I-40. Anywhere from 1″ to 3″ of rain is expected. After yesterday’s rain, this could lead to ponding or flooding in many areas. Some storms could be on the strong side today, too. Heavy downpours and gusty wind should be expected. Rain should clear out late afternoon.

Flood Watch in effect until Noon
Flood Watch in effect until Noon(none)

Otherwise today will be warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid 80s, but it will feel more like the 90s outside.

A little more rain is expected again Friday, so flooding could continue to be an issue into tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows fall to the mid 60s.

This weekend looks much drier. Expect lots of sunshine with highs staying below average in the mid 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

We heat back up heading into next week. Temperatures will be back into the low 90s for the early half of next week. There will be a small chance of rain each day, but most everyone will stay dry.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

