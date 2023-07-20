Family of slain Shelbyville 12-year-old hoping to raise money for funeral

Mom is accused of tying up child and strangling him to death and for trying to kill her 4-year-old son.
Esteban (left) was killed by his mother, who also tried to kill her youngest son Rafael (right), according to Shelbyville Police.(Stefanie Bone)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of 12-year-old Esteban Sylvester, who was killed, police say, by his own mother, is hoping to raise money to give him a proper funeral.

Shelbyville Police said the boy’s mother, Patricia Sylvester, tied Esteban up and strangled him on Monday inside their apartment. Patricia’s attempt to kill her youngest son, Rafael, failed, according to investigators.

“I was just in shock because I just didn’t understand why she would do it and how it all happened and I just couldn’t believe that he was actually gone,” Abigail Amagliani, Estaban’s cousin, said. “He was really sweet and caring, he didn’t deserve it.”

The Amagliani family is hoping to raise money for Esteban’s father to help pay for a funeral and to help with Rafael’s medical expenses. Four-year-old Rafael is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

“Rafael is going to have to deal with a lifetime of trauma and our kids will be dealing with it as well, but we’ll do everything we can to see to it that they pull through,” family member Joe Amagliani said.

As much time as the Amaglianis spent with Esteban and Rafael, they also spent with the boys’ mother, whose alleged actions they can’t comprehend.

“We’re shocked and dismayed. It just came totally out of left field,” Joe Amagliani said. “The mother gave all the appearances of being a kind and caring person, loved her family, loved her kids. Even now, it’s hard to believe.”

Click if you would like to help the family with funeral and medical costs.

