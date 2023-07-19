Waverly homeowners anxious amid heavy rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Waverly breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday after constant rain dumped on the area, but there was no major flooding.

“There are a lot of people around here that are very nervous about when it rains,” said Gretchen Turner, who lives on Main Street in Waverly.

The August 2021 flood destroyed her historic home, which backs up to Trace Creek. She said she has a great vantage point to know when flooding might occur.

“Fortunately and unfortunately, I guess, I’ve got the creek right in my backyard,” Turner said. “I can look out and see what exactly it’s doing.”

Wednesday, Grey Collier, the Humphreys County Emergency Management Association spokesperson, said the estimated 5.5 inches of rain did not cause the area’s creeks to overflow.

“I’m grateful that we don’t have the flooding. The creeks aren’t rising right now,” Collier said. “Of course, that can happen a little later down the road, and we still got more weather coming tomorrow and Friday. So just stay on your toes and be aware of it.”

Meanwhile, with the rain as a backdrop on Wednesday, Turner and her husband continued to rebuild their house, almost two years after the flood.

“The house is a 1912 Craftsman-style house that that we just fell in love with when we bought it,” Turner said. “It’s just so sad to think that it’s lost so much, you know. But it’s back together. It’s practically a new house now.”

Collier said the rest of the town is in the same boat.

“We still need so much help here,” she said. “We do have so many organizations that do still have boots on the ground and are helping us out, but it’s not over. We’ve got a long road ahead of us.”

