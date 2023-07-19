VIDEO: Gallatin firefighters rush to lower flags during storms

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gallatin firefighters overlooked the worsening weather Tuesday afternoon in an attempt to save flags from damage during severe storms.

In a video posted on YouTube by the City of Gallatin, the firefighters are seen rushing over to a flagpole to lower the American and state flags.

Wind can be heard howling in the background as the firefighters wrestled with the flags, unhooking them from the pole and saving them from tearing during the storms.

