Trees down after severe weather swept through Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As severe weather swept through Middle Tennessee heavy wind gusts brought several trees down.

In North Nashville, a tree fell onto a home on 24th Avenue North. William Haymer stood outside of the home taking pictures of the aftermath. He said he’s thankful his fiancé was not home at the time of the storm.

WSMV4 talked with a few neighbors who saw the tree crash onto the roof.

Haymer said part of the tree fell recently.

“We had a huge storm last week and part of the tree fell on the neighbor’s house. I had talked to the tree service about coming back and cutting the tree down completely. They never returned my call and they never did call me,” said Haymer.

It was only a matter of time before bad weather took the tree down.

“I noticed it was rotting. It had rotten on the inside so I was suspecting that if we had another storm that the tree would fall,” said Haymer.

In Bellevue, a tree toppled down in the front area of a home. Also, that wasn’t the only tree that fell onto a home. In the same area, another tree fell into a yard on Saddle Ridge Trace.

According to a Purdue Landscape report, homeowners should always inspect your tree regularly, keep documents and maintain records to show how trees have changed over time and be sure to contact arborists for inspections.

