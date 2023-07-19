‘There was barely time to react’: Middle Tennesseans share impact of Tuesday storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As storms made their way through the Middle Tennessee area, residents shared photos of their experience with fallen trees and photos of the storms before and after they hit.

One woman shared that a tree fell close to where she was standing.

Jody Fowler, in Woodlawn, claimed that this tree was uprooted during the July 18 storms and fell right where she had been standing just a minute before it came down.

A woman in Woodlawn claimed that this tree was uprooted during the July 18 storms and fell right where she had been standing just a minute before it came down. (Jody Fowler)

Another woman, near the Millersville area, shared that a 70-foot tree fell down right in front of her house.

“The winds arose suddenly, then there was a loud cracking and boom,” Misty Wright said. “It all happened within a ten-second period. There was barely time to react. It was extremely nerve-wracking, but God protected us. We thank Him!”

70-foot tree falls in front of home near Millersville (Misty Wright)

During the storms, the high winds and heavy rainfall caused a lot of damage. Areas all over the Middle Tennessee area were affected by the storms, including the Nashville area where a tree fell on a person’s home.

Tree on a house in Buena Vista Heights on 24th Avenue North. (WSMV)

In Chapmansboro, drivers on Saddle Tree Road in Cheatham County may have had a difficult time getting around after a tree fell in the middle of the roadway.

Tree in the middle of the road on Saddle Tree Road in Chapmansboro in Cheatham County (WSMV)

Trees fell in a neighborhood on First and Nixon Avenue in Lawrenceburg. A man in Lawrenceburg said thanks to Walkers and Barker Grooms for helping with the cleanup.

Trees came down in front of a home on First and Nixon Avenue in Lawrenceburg, TN. (Eli Ludeking)

Others in the Middle Tennessee area shared chilling, yet beautiful photos of the storm clouds right before they hit.

Clouds over the Nashville Humane Society before the July 18 storm hit. (WSMV)

July 18 storm clouds in Lebanon (Robyn Thomason)

View of Nashville in Midtown on Tuesday afternoon's July 18 storm (Frazier Alan)

July 18 storm in Auburntown (Sandra Sosinski)

Shelf Clouds in Middle Tennessee on July 18 storms (Bethany Cook Watson)

Storm line moving into the Antioch area on I-24 on July 18 (WSMV)

