Storms cause thousands of power outages in Henry County

PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Over 10,000 customers around Paris, Tennessee, woke up to no electricity in parts of Henry County early Wednesday morning.

According to the Paris Board of Public Utilities, high winds and torrential rain in the region caused approximately 4,000 outages, and that number jumped to nearly 11,000 an hour later. The Henry County Emergency Management Agency issued a warning to the area to expect wind gusts up to 50 mph and even hail.

Electrical maintenance crews were dispatched to the damaged areas and worked to restore power to the affected communities.

As of 5:30 a.m., the number of outages was just under 7,000.

This story will be updated throughout the morning as storms move through the region.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.