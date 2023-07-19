Shooting at a South Florida Walmart kills 1 person, wounds 2 others

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.
The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles southwest of Miami.(WSVN)
By The Associated Press and DAVID FISCHER Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — One person was dead and two others were wounded following a shooting Wednesday at a South Florida Walmart, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart in Florida City, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Miami, Miami-Dade police spokesman Luis Sierra said.

Rescue workers transported three victims to a nearby hospital, and one later died. The victims weren’t immediately identified.

Officials didn’t immediately release details about the shooting, but police confirmed that one person was in custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Severe storms are possible across most of the Mid-State this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather, flood threat today
Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester. Esteban...
‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother
FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say

Latest News

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020.
4-year-old boy is running to be national mullet champion
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs, speaks in front of the state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin to ask US Supreme Court to review his conviction in murder of George Floyd
House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case