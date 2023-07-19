Shelbyville mom tied up 12-year-old son before strangling him to death, police say

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Shelbyville mother tied up her 12-year-old son on Monday before strangling him to death and later tried to strangle her 4-year-old but stopped when the boy started screaming, according to an arrest warrant obtained by WSMV4.

Patricia Sylvester, 32, is charged with murder in the death of her son, Esteban, who was found unresponsive by her father Monday night.

According to a Shelbyville Police Department arrest warrant, Sylvester tied up Esteban’s feet, held him down and strangled him to death. Investigators said Sylvester also tried to strangle her 4-year-old son, Rafael, by wrapping twine around his neck.

Sylvester continued to strangle Rafael until he became combative and began screaming, according to the arrest warrant. The 4-year-old became the subject of a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Endangered Child Alert after Sylvester, and he went missing after Esteban was found dead by his father.

Patricia Sylvester is accused of killing her 12-year-old son Esteban. (Shelbyville Police Department)

The Shelbyville Police Department began looking for the mother and her child, who would later return to their apartment off Barksdale Lane Tuesday morning.

Sylvester was taken in for questioning by the Shelbyville investigators, who later said she admitted to killing Esteban and trying to kill the 4-year-old.

The boys’ family is mourning the tragic loss of the 12-year-old.

“He was my grandson. I love him to death. He’s always been happy,” Esteban’s grandmother Joyce said while sobbing, struggling to comprehend the tragedy that her family is facing. She expressed deep sadness and disbelief, never having expected her daughter to inflict harm upon her own children.

”He loved his momma. His momma loved him,” Joyce tearfully shared. “He was her pride and joy. And Rafael is her pride and joy too. She loved those little babies.”

Esteban, an avid basketball player, was looking forward to starting seventh grade at Harris Middle School. He was known for his vibrant and loving spirit.

After her arrest, Sylvester was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. She will be held in the Bedford County Jail on a $2 million bond upon her release.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.