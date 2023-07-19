Several ounces of meth, cocaine found during traffic stop in Putnam County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing a slew of charges after deputies say they found copious amounts of drugs during a traffic stop in Putnam County.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 62 on a white Chevy Tahoe on Tuesday, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies seized 6.25 ounces of meth, five ounces of cocaine, 12 grams of marijuana, various narcotic pills, guns, over $2,500 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Marcus Montrell Hughes was arrested and charged with several drug and weapons charges. Hughes has a bond of $209,000 and a court date set for August 28.

