NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a man who’s accused of making $15,000 worth of fraudulent purchases across Middle Tennessee.

Police say they need help finding a man at the center of a fraud case after the business owner attempted to make a purchase at a Lowe’s in Lebanon but was told there was no credit left on the business account.

It was found that $15K had been charged to the account in six different cities — four of those charges were made at Lowe’s in Murfreesboro. The person making the fraudulent purchases left the business in a black SUV.

“If you know this man, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email at 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.”

Search underway for man accused of making $15K in fraudulent purchases at Lowes across the Midstate (Murfreesboro Police)

On 6/20, it was discovered that $15,000 had been fraudulently charged to a business account in six different cities.

