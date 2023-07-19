Search underway for man accused of making $15K in fraudulent purchases at Lowes across the Midstate

The person making the fraudulent purchases left the business in a black SUV, police said.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for a man who’s accused of making $15,000 worth of fraudulent purchases across Middle Tennessee.

Police say they need help finding a man at the center of a fraud case after the business owner attempted to make a purchase at a Lowe’s in Lebanon but was told there was no credit left on the business account.

It was found that $15K had been charged to the account in six different cities — four of those charges were made at Lowe’s in Murfreesboro. The person making the fraudulent purchases left the business in a black SUV.

If you know this man, please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email at 0933@murfreesborotn.gov.”

