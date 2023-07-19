Police K9 hit by lightning in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg police K9 was hit by lightning and injured when storms rolled through Dyer County on Tuesday.

Rex, the Dyersburg police K9, was off-duty at the time and was at home with his handler.

Officer Brandon Haynes, Rex’s handler, ran to help the pup when saw lightning strike near his kennel.

According to Haynes, Rex appeared to be in distress and was rushed to an animal care clinic in Dyersburg for emergency care.

Rex’s injuries are similar to electrocution injuries and he is currently recovering in the Animal Care Clinic.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.