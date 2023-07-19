Pastaria’s Burrata with Peaches
Burrata with Peaches
1 peach
10-12 blueberries
1 3-4oz burrata
1Tb olive oil
pea tendrils
maldon salt
2-3 Tb spiced pepitas
Slice the peach into 6-8 wedges and set aside
In your serving bowl gently tear open your burrata
Sprinkle some maldon sea salt on the burrata and around the bowl
Place sliced peaches on top
Sprinkle on blueberries
Add pea tendrils
Sprinkle on a generous portion of spiced pepitas
And to finish drizzle with olive oil
serve with grilled bread
