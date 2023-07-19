Pastaria’s Burrata with Peaches

Burrata with Peaches

1 peach

10-12 blueberries

1 3-4oz burrata

1Tb olive oil

pea tendrils

maldon salt

2-3 Tb spiced pepitas

Slice the peach into 6-8 wedges and set aside

In your serving bowl gently tear open your burrata

Sprinkle some maldon sea salt on the burrata and around the bowl

Place sliced peaches on top

Sprinkle on blueberries

Add pea tendrils

Sprinkle on a generous portion of spiced pepitas

And to finish drizzle with olive oil

serve with grilled bread

