Pastaria’s Burrata with Peaches


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Burrata with Peaches

1 peach

10-12 blueberries

1 3-4oz burrata

1Tb olive oil

pea tendrils

maldon salt

2-3 Tb spiced pepitas

Slice the peach into 6-8 wedges and set aside

In your serving bowl gently tear open your burrata

Sprinkle some maldon sea salt on the burrata and around the bowl

Place sliced peaches on top

Sprinkle on blueberries

Add pea tendrils

Sprinkle on a generous portion of spiced pepitas

And to finish drizzle with olive oil

serve with grilled bread

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Severe storms are possible across most of the Mid-State this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather, flood threat today
FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester. Esteban...
‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother

Latest News

Howard Jones Chats About Ascend Amphitheatre Show
Children Book Author Andrea Loya Chats About "Rudy And The Apple Tree"
Meet Our Pet Of The Week "Blue"
Comedian Byron Kennedy Chats About Comedy Special