Parents convicted of child abuse after 4-month-old found burned

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – A set of Murfreesboro parents have been convicted of child abuse charges after deputies say their child was burned on Christmas Eve 2021.

Demarcus Arinez Blackmon, 28, of Joe Brown Road near Murfreesboro and Whitnee Peters, 28, of Nashville, entered pleas to aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment last month, according to a media release.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the abuse case on Dec. 24, 2021, when they responded to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt at the request of the Department of Children’s Services.

Detectives learned the duo’s 4-month-old baby suffered first-degree and second-degree burns to about 60% of her body.

Blackmon was found guilty of aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison under a plea agreement by Circuit Court Judge Jimmy Turner.

Peters pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment. She was placed on judicial diversion.

