New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VINITA, Okla. (Gray News) – A new theme park the size of Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to the Midwest.

On Wednesday, the state of Oklahoma announced the creation of American Heartland Theme Park and Resort, a $2 billion entertainment destination scheduled to open in phases throughout 2025 and 2026.

The site will be located in northeast Oklahoma, just west of Grand Lake on Route 66.

American Heartland will consist of a 125-acre theme park – comparable to the size of Magic Kingdom – within a 1,000-acre development that will also include a large-scale RV park and campground.

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings.”(Business Wire)

The Three Ponies RV Park and Campground will cover 320 acres and host 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins.

The RV park and campground area is scheduled to open in 2025, and the theme park and resort area is scheduled to open in 2026. The resort will include a 300-room hotel and modern indoor water park.

According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with a variety of entertaining rides, live shows, family attractions, waterways as well as restaurant-quality food and beverage offerings.”

The design team for the theme park is made up of “the world’s best theme park designers,” the news release said, including more than 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.

American Heartland Theme Park will feature six lands to welcome guests on a journey through “the best of the American story,” including Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.(Business Wire)

American Heartland Theme Park will feature six lands to welcome guests on a journey through “the best of the American story,” including Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village and Electropolis.

Oklahoma State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom said the $2 billion investment will create more than 4,000 jobs with the hopes of long-term economic impact.

“Tourism is already one of Oklahoma’s top industries and this project will elevate our state even further,” Bergstrom said.

The design team for the theme park is made up of “the world’s best theme park designers,” the news release said, including more than 20 former Disney Parks builders and Walt Disney Imagineers.(Business Wire)

Kristy Adams, senior executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mansion Entertainment Group, American Heartland and Three Ponies, said the new destination aims to attract more than 4.9 million guests per year, 2 million of which will be out-of-state visitors.

“The scale and quality of the development will be unlike anything else in the region, making Vinita, Oklahoma a can’t-miss destination for families around the world,” Adams said.

