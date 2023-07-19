Netflix cuts its cheapest ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.
Netflix is cutting its cheapest ad-free plan in the U.S.(Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix is scrapping its least expensive ads-free plan for new members in the U.S. and U.K.

The basic plan, a single stream for $9.99 a month in the U.S., is no longer available for new or rejoining members.

Netflix said existing basic members can keep their plans.

The move by the streaming giant is meant to push customers to its ad-supported package, Standard with Ads.

Standard with Ads launched in November and costs $6.99 a month. It comes with an average of four minutes of unskippable ads per hour.

Netflix got rid of the basic plan in Canada last month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Severe storms are possible across most of the Mid-State this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather, flood threat today
FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester. Esteban...
‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother
Man arrested after allegedly posting KKK flyers around Columbia, police say
Sante Fe man identified as suspect arrested for posting KKK flyers around Columbia, court records show

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Judge rejects moving trial of man charged in Nancy Pelosi’s husband attack out of San Francisco
Ariana Sanchez, 19, died while giving birth to her daughter in Texas, her family says.
Young mother dies after taking ‘last breath’ giving birth to baby girl
Showers and storms continue through early afternoon with some clearing later in the day.
First Alert Forecast: Some Clearing Later Today
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Little relief in sight from onslaught of searing heat and rising floodwaters in parts of US, 2 dead