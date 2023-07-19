NES repaired damaged equipment to address power outages during storms
The largest outage was near the Nashville Airport with about 3,310 NES customers.
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service worked to restore power to nearly 8,000 customers following a round of storms in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.
NES said crews were out in the field making repairs to damaged electrical equipment, which caused the power outages.
