NES repaired damaged equipment to address power outages during storms

The largest outage was near the Nashville Airport with about 3,310 NES customers.
The largest outage was near the Nashville Airport with about 3,310 NES customers on Tuesday.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service worked to restore power to nearly 8,000 customers following a round of storms in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

NES said crews were out in the field making repairs to damaged electrical equipment, which caused the power outages.

The largest outage was near the Nashville Airport with about 3,310 NES customers.

