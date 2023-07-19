NES repaired damaged equipment to address power outages during storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service worked to restore power to nearly 8,000 customers following a round of storms in Middle Tennessee on Tuesday.

NES said crews were out in the field making repairs to damaged electrical equipment, which caused the power outages.

The largest outage was near the Nashville Airport with about 3,310 NES customers.

Now that the severe weather has passed, NES crews are back out in the field making repairs to damaged electrical equipment causing power outages for nearly 8,000 customers. Our largest outage (3,310 customers) is near the airport. We'll keep you updated as… — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) July 18, 2023

