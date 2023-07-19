Mayfield, Kentucky dealing with major flooding following midweek storms

Mayfield Police are urging the public to turn around and don’t drown as several roadways are experiencing flooding.
Mayfield, Kentucky hit by devastating floods
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - Storms are causing major flooding in Mayfield, Kentucky as the area has seen more than nine inches of rain on Wednesday.

The current statewide 24-hour precipitation record is 10.48,” which was set in 1997, and it’s likely the record could be broken with the rain the area is experiencing.

Related Coverage:
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
First Alert Forecast: Some Clearing Later Today
‘Heartbreaking’: Mayfield remembers tragedy of deadly tornado one year later
Mayfield candle factory worker looks back at deadly tornado

Mayfield Police are urging the public to turn around and don’t drown as several roadways are experiencing flooding.

The Mayfield Police Department is currently restricting travel due to flood waters on: East Broadway South 10th West College Wilford South 9th "Turn around! Don't drown!"

Posted by Mayfield Police Department - Kentucky on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

With so much rain falling so quickly, it was a “life-threatening situation” in the Mayfield and Wingo areas early Wednesday, according to Keith Cooley, a senior forecaster with the weather service in Paducah, Kentucky.

In Mayfield, a city of 10,000 that was especially hard hit by storms that produced deadly tornadoes in December 2021, the flooding appeared concentrated in older neighborhoods, where the overflowing Red Duck Creek usually meanders toward Mayfield Creek, which feeds the Mississippi.

“I know we’re weary of this, but also so hopeful for the future,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said. “I don’t think this is going to set us back any, but we all feel that enough is enough.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Severe storms are possible across most of the Mid-State this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather, flood threat today
FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester. Esteban...
‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother
Man arrested after allegedly posting KKK flyers around Columbia, police say
Sante Fe man identified as suspect arrested for posting KKK flyers around Columbia, court records show

Latest News

Gallatin flags rescued by firefighters
VIDEO: Gallatin firefighters rush to lower flags during storms
Mayfield, Kentucky hit by devastating floods
Firefighters rush to save flags in severe weather
Metro Police.
Man wearing ankle monitor arrested for 3rd shooting in a year, Metro Police say