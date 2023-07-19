Mayfield, Kentucky dealing with major flooding following midweek storms

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSMV) - Storms are causing major flooding in Mayfield, Kentucky as the area has seen more than nine inches of rain on Wednesday.

The current statewide 24-hour precipitation record is 10.48,” which was set in 1997, and it’s likely the record could be broken with the rain the area is experiencing.

Mayfield Police are urging the public to turn around and don’t drown as several roadways are experiencing flooding.

The Mayfield Police Department is currently restricting travel due to flood waters on: East Broadway South 10th West College Wilford South 9th "Turn around! Don't drown!" Posted by Mayfield Police Department - Kentucky on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

With so much rain falling so quickly, it was a “life-threatening situation” in the Mayfield and Wingo areas early Wednesday, according to Keith Cooley, a senior forecaster with the weather service in Paducah, Kentucky.

In Mayfield, a city of 10,000 that was especially hard hit by storms that produced deadly tornadoes in December 2021, the flooding appeared concentrated in older neighborhoods, where the overflowing Red Duck Creek usually meanders toward Mayfield Creek, which feeds the Mississippi.

“I know we’re weary of this, but also so hopeful for the future,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said. “I don’t think this is going to set us back any, but we all feel that enough is enough.”

