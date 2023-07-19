Man wearing ankle monitor arrested for 3rd shooting in a year, Metro Police say

He’s being held on a $400,000 bond and police say additional charges are anticipated.
Metro Police.
Metro Police.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old has been arrested for his involvement in a third shooting incident in the last year, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Santez Beddingfield, of La Vergne, has been wearing an ankle monitor following the second shooting he was found to be involved in, which helped police identify him as the gunman in a recent shooting, police say.

Police say he was involved in a shooting on Foster Street, where two people were shot and injured. The two victims went to Foster Street on June 29 to meet with Beddingfield and another man when they were robbed and shot.

One victim was shot and injured in the leg and the other in the abdomen, police say. Officers arrested Beddingfield this week and charged him with criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and felony weapon possession.

He’s being held on $400,000 bond and police say additional charges are anticipated.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patricia Sylvester, age 32.
Mom charged with son’s murder, tried to kill 4-year-old son in Shelbyville, police say
Severe storms are possible across most of the Mid-State this afternoon and evening.
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather, flood threat today
FILE
Man tried to kidnap young girl from Nashville gas station, police say
Joyce Sylvester is mourning the loss of her 12-year-old grandson, Esteban Sylvester. Esteban...
‘I love him to death’: Grandmother mourns after grandson allegedly murdered by mother
Man arrested after allegedly posting KKK flyers around Columbia, police say
Sante Fe man identified as suspect arrested for posting KKK flyers around Columbia, court records show

Latest News

Mayfield, Kentucky hit by devastating floods
Firefighters rush to save flags in severe weather
Goodyear police and the DEA are hosting a fentanyl education summit for parents on Jan. 28.
Family of baby girl who died overdosing on fentanyl sues transitional living facility
Several ounces of meth, cocaine & more drugs found during traffic stop in Putnam County
Several ounces of meth, cocaine found during traffic stop in Putnam County