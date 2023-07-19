Man wearing ankle monitor arrested for 3rd shooting in a year, Metro Police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old has been arrested for his involvement in a third shooting incident in the last year, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Santez Beddingfield, of La Vergne, has been wearing an ankle monitor following the second shooting he was found to be involved in, which helped police identify him as the gunman in a recent shooting, police say.

Police say he was involved in a shooting on Foster Street, where two people were shot and injured. The two victims went to Foster Street on June 29 to meet with Beddingfield and another man when they were robbed and shot.

One victim was shot and injured in the leg and the other in the abdomen, police say. Officers arrested Beddingfield this week and charged him with criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and felony weapon possession.

He’s being held on $400,000 bond and police say additional charges are anticipated.

