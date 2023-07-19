Lightning strike blamed for house fire in Clarksville

Neighbors said they observed lightning striking the house and a tree in the front yard.
Lightning may have caused a house fire in Clarksville on Tuesday.
Lightning may have caused a house fire in Clarksville on Tuesday.(CFR)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, units from four stations responded to a home on the corner of Samantha Lane and Chardea Court where neighbors said they witnessed lightning strike the house and a tree in the front yard.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house and quickly worked to control the flames and minimize the damage.

The house was empty at the time of the fire and no firefighter injuries were reported.

