Insurance tips if your home is flooded

By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Insurance agents say the first thing you need to do is make sure your family is safe then take pictures.

“Obviously if we had a crystal ball that would be helpful but we don’t so you need to stay as informed as you can with your agent,” insurance agent Kay Cordell said.

Cordell said you also need to mitigate whatever damage you have.

“If there’s flooding coming in, you know, it’s coming in. You got some sandbags? Put it down keep the water from coming into your house. Don’t let it keep getting worse.” Cordell said. “If you’ve got some important items on the first floor, move it up to the second floor. that is, if your family is safe.”

Cordell adds if you live in a flood zone normally, you’re required to have flood insurance. But if you don’t have to have it, she said many people don’t realize flood insurance is a separate policy from their homeowners insurance.

“I always tell my clients it’s their comfort level. Are they on a hill? Do they feel that they need flood insurance, but it’s their decision ultimately,” Cordell said.

If you get flooded and don’t have flood insurance Cordell suggests going to FEMA.gov.

