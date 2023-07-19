Here’s a look at what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville set to open this fall

The shopping center will have 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an “industry-leading” community space for programming and activations.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tanger Outlets is making a splash ahead of the opening of Tanger Nashville this fall by previewing some of the 60 retail and restaurant brands set to open there.

Tanger Nashville is set to bring Middle Tennesseans a reimagined outlet shopping destination, Tanger Outlet said. It will be located off I-24 in the Century Farms development.

The shopping center will have 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining across seven retail buildings and an “industry-leading” community space for programming and activations.

Here’s what Nashvillians can expect at Tanger Nashville:

  • Prince’s Hot Chicken, Shake Shack, TailGate Brewery, Crumbl Cookies, Red Bicycle Coffee, and Eggspectation.
  • Ariat, Joe’s Jeans, Neighborhood Goods, Summersalt, Roller Rabbit, Robert Graham, UGG, Huk, and Ulta Beauty.
  • Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Fossil, Sunglass Hut, and Oakley.
  • Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Adidas, and Nashville-headquartered Journeys.
  • Polo Ralph Lauren, Banana Republic, J.Crew, Victoria’s Secret, and Vineyard Vines.
  • Pottery Barn, ZWILLING J.A. Henckels, and Kuhn Rikon.

“Tanger Nashville will be a transformational collection of brands for Tanger – over one quarter of the center’s dynamic assortment are either new to Tanger’s portfolio or first to the outlet channel, including several digitally native brands and iconic Nashville eateries,” Tanger Outlets said.

