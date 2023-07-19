‘He was a shining light’: Teachers remember 12-year-old allegedly killed by mother in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When people who knew Esteban Sylvester recall his memory, they say he was a shining light in this world.

Sylvester, 12, died tragically after his mother allegedly strangled him to death.

Now some of his teachers at Bedford County Schools are recalling their memories of Sylvester.

“When I recall memories of teaching Esteban in fifth-grade math class, I remember a kind, helpful, young man, who had a thirst to learn,” said Molly Harris with Bedford County Schools. “He was happy at school and did well on his studies. He was well-liked by his teachers and peers. He will definitely be missed by many. He was a shining light in this world.”

Heidi Mann, a former educator at Bedford County Schools, said she experienced a tremendous amount of love from her students.

“Esteban was one of those students,” Mann said. “I was blessed to have been able to teach Esteban for two years. Those two years were spent with many memories of laughter and happiness. Esteban was a light in our classroom.”

Mann said that Sylvester was a friend to everyone and didn’t leave anyone out. He was polite to adults and respectful to his peers.

“I wish we could go back in time to see him playing basketball at recess and always getting a goodbye hug every day. I hope to share the bright and positive memories of having Esteban as a student with you all,” Mann said.

Bedford County Schools said that when students return to Harris Middle School and to Learning Way Elementary on Aug. 1, a team of school counselors and social workers will be on the campus to help students and staff grieve the loss of Sylvester.

For people that may need additional resources outside of school, they are asked to contact the Bedford County Schools’ central office at 931-684-3284 and ask for Social Emotional Learning and Mental Health Coordinator Lindsay Wiley or a member of her team.

